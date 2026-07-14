Kanye West's Former Employee Is Now Seeking $1.2 Million

Anthony Saxon Netelkos previously won $140K from Kanye West in March, but now he is seeking even more for his legal fees.

It's a tough situation for Ye, albeit an even tougher one for Netelkos, who had to go through a grueling fight with someone with lots of money and resources. A judge has yet to rule on the latest motion, while Ye has not made any comments.

In this new court filing, Netelkos' legal team claims Ye was using dirty tricks during the case, which ultimately delayed the proceedings. This subsequently led to more hours and a more complex case for Netelkos to win. Now that Netelkos has won the case, they believe they have a realistic claim to the fees.

The man had been suing Ye for not providing him with workers' compensation insurance. After years of litigation, Ye finally lost the case and was ordered to pay the man $140K. However, according to TMZ, Netelkos is now looking for upwards of $1.2 million, as he believes he is entitled to lawyers' fees.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!