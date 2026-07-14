Kanye West's Former Employee Is Now Seeking $1.2 Million

Kanye West has been through his fair share of legal battles over the past few years. One of which includes a battle against a former employee by the name of Anthony Saxon Netelkos.
The man had been suing Ye for not providing him with workers' compensation insurance. After years of litigation, Ye finally lost the case and was ordered to pay the man $140K. However, according to TMZ, Netelkos is now looking for upwards of $1.2 million, as he believes he is entitled to lawyers' fees.
Netelkos claims to have paid for 740 hours' worth of lawyer labor, stating that the case lasted three years. Meanwhile, his legal team is hoping for a 1.75 multiplier to be applied by the court, as the case was complex.
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Kanye West Faces More Litigation
In this new court filing, Netelkos' legal team claims Ye was using dirty tricks during the case, which ultimately delayed the proceedings. This subsequently led to more hours and a more complex case for Netelkos to win. Now that Netelkos has won the case, they believe they have a realistic claim to the fees.
It's a tough situation for Ye, albeit an even tougher one for Netelkos, who had to go through a grueling fight with someone with lots of money and resources. A judge has yet to rule on the latest motion, while Ye has not made any comments.