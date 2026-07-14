Kanye West's Former Employee Is Now Seeking $1.2 Million

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Saxon Netelkos previously won $140K from Kanye West in March, but now he is seeking even more for his legal fees.

Kanye West has been through his fair share of legal battles over the past few years. One of which includes a battle against a former employee by the name of Anthony Saxon Netelkos.

The man had been suing Ye for not providing him with workers' compensation insurance. After years of litigation, Ye finally lost the case and was ordered to pay the man $140K. However, according to TMZ, Netelkos is now looking for upwards of $1.2 million, as he believes he is entitled to lawyers' fees.

Netelkos claims to have paid for 740 hours' worth of lawyer labor, stating that the case lasted three years. Meanwhile, his legal team is hoping for a 1.75 multiplier to be applied by the court, as the case was complex.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Kanye West Faces More Litigation
NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In this new court filing, Netelkos' legal team claims Ye was using dirty tricks during the case, which ultimately delayed the proceedings. This subsequently led to more hours and a more complex case for Netelkos to win. Now that Netelkos has won the case, they believe they have a realistic claim to the fees.

It's a tough situation for Ye, albeit an even tougher one for Netelkos, who had to go through a grueling fight with someone with lots of money and resources. A judge has yet to rule on the latest motion, while Ye has not made any comments.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Kanye West Sues Construction Manager Malibu Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Sues Construction Manager, Claims Sabotage In Malibu Mansion Sale
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Kanye West Malibu Mansion Trial Music Kanye West Ordered To Pay Contractor $140K After Malibu Mansion Trial
Comments 0