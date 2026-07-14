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Anthony Saxon Netelkos
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Kanye West's Former Employee Is Now Seeking $1.2 Million
Anthony Saxon Netelkos previously won $140K from Kanye West in March, but now he is seeking even more for his legal fees.
By
Alexander Cole
July 14, 2026