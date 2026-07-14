Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Get Into A Yelling Match Over Investment Money

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ebro Darden moderates the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Following a successful weekend at Yankee Stadium, Ebro and Peter Rosenberg found themselves in a screaming match.

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg have worked with one another for many years now. Overall, these two helped build the morning show at Hot97 alongside Laura Stylez. More recently, they have gone independent with The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show.

This new enterprise has captured the attention of the hip-hop world positively. During this weekend's Jay-Z concerts at Yankee Stadium, Ebro revealed he received numerous compliments on what he and his two co-hosts were doing. One of those compliments even came from LeBron James.

However, today's episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show wasn't so positive. We say this because Ebro and Rosenberg found themselves in the midst of a yelling match. Things got out of hand during a conversation about investments and how Ebro and Rosenberg aren't in the same rooms.

Rosenberg argues that he doesn't have the mindset for networking and seeking investment opportunities. Ebro then said that Rosenberg doesn't have "money to invest." Rosenberg took that phrasing to heart and felt as though Ebro was trying to disrespect him. The two men then began calling each other bitches and hoes.

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Ebro Vs. Peter Rosenberg

Laura Stylez tried to be the mediator in all of this, although both men continued to raise their voices at one another. Rosenberg maintained that he does have money; it's just that he puts it in the bank as opposed to networking with random investors.

Ebro said his phrasing doesn't make a difference and that Rosenberg is being sensitive. While Stylez agreed that Ebro's phrasing was disrespectful, she felt as though both co-hosts were being "assholes."

The clip has started to spread on social media. Although some believe this is simply a wrestling work, something that Rosenberg knows like the back of his hand. We'll see if this situation affects their working relationship going forward.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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