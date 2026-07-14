Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Get Into A Yelling Match Over Investment Money

Ebro and Peter Rosenberg have worked with one another for many years now. Overall, these two helped build the morning show at Hot97 alongside Laura Stylez. More recently, they have gone independent with The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show.

This new enterprise has captured the attention of the hip-hop world positively. During this weekend's Jay-Z concerts at Yankee Stadium, Ebro revealed he received numerous compliments on what he and his two co-hosts were doing. One of those compliments even came from LeBron James.

However, today's episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show wasn't so positive. We say this because Ebro and Rosenberg found themselves in the midst of a yelling match. Things got out of hand during a conversation about investments and how Ebro and Rosenberg aren't in the same rooms.

Rosenberg argues that he doesn't have the mindset for networking and seeking investment opportunities. Ebro then said that Rosenberg doesn't have "money to invest." Rosenberg took that phrasing to heart and felt as though Ebro was trying to disrespect him. The two men then began calling each other bitches and hoes.

Ebro Vs. Peter Rosenberg

Laura Stylez tried to be the mediator in all of this, although both men continued to raise their voices at one another. Rosenberg maintained that he does have money; it's just that he puts it in the bank as opposed to networking with random investors.

Ebro said his phrasing doesn't make a difference and that Rosenberg is being sensitive. While Stylez agreed that Ebro's phrasing was disrespectful, she felt as though both co-hosts were being "assholes."