Ebro Hits Conor McGregor With A Brutal Reality Check

BY Alexander Cole
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MMA: UFC 329
Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor on the ground during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Conor McGregor got embarrassed at UFC 329, and now, Ebro is giving his take on what he believes went down behind the scenes.

Conor McGregor blew out his knee within the first few seconds of his UFC comeback on Saturday night. He competed at UFC 329, and it was a complete disaster as Max Holloway got the easy win.

At this point, one thing is crystal clear: Conor McGregor is done. The man just doesn't have the goods anymore. He is a walking injury, and even if he were to stay healthy, it is unlikely that he would even be able to defeat his competition.

That said, there are now some conspiracy theories going around about McGregor's injury and whether or not he suffered it in the lead-up to the fight. Some think he knew his leg was injured and showed up anyway for the payday. One person who has bought into those conspiracies is none other than Ebro.

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Ebro Talks Conor McGregor

During the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Ebro stated that he believes McGregor only did this for a quick check. He believes the injury had been bothersome for quite some time, and that he went through with the show anyway.

Ebro's criticism of McGregor also extends to the man's fighting ability, which is very clearly on a steep decline. McGregor hasn't competed in five years, and there is no doubt that the man is washed. He isn't the superstar draw that he used to be. Simply put, the UFC needs to find some new superstars, and fast.

The sport isn't the juggernaut it once was. From its obsession with MAGA to fighters who are obsessed with gimmicks, it has become clear that the UFC is a far cry from its glory days.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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