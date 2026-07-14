Ebro Hits Conor McGregor With A Brutal Reality Check

Conor McGregor blew out his knee within the first few seconds of his UFC comeback on Saturday night. He competed at UFC 329, and it was a complete disaster as Max Holloway got the easy win.

At this point, one thing is crystal clear: Conor McGregor is done. The man just doesn't have the goods anymore. He is a walking injury, and even if he were to stay healthy, it is unlikely that he would even be able to defeat his competition.

That said, there are now some conspiracy theories going around about McGregor's injury and whether or not he suffered it in the lead-up to the fight. Some think he knew his leg was injured and showed up anyway for the payday. One person who has bought into those conspiracies is none other than Ebro.

Ebro Talks Conor McGregor

During the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Ebro stated that he believes McGregor only did this for a quick check. He believes the injury had been bothersome for quite some time, and that he went through with the show anyway.

Ebro's criticism of McGregor also extends to the man's fighting ability, which is very clearly on a steep decline. McGregor hasn't competed in five years, and there is no doubt that the man is washed. He isn't the superstar draw that he used to be. Simply put, the UFC needs to find some new superstars, and fast.