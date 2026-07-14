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UFC 329
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Ebro Hits Conor McGregor With A Brutal Reality Check
Conor McGregor got embarrassed at UFC 329, and now, Ebro is giving his take on what he believes went down behind the scenes.
By
Alexander Cole
July 14, 2026