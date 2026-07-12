Jacki-O Allegedly Denies Blocking JT Over Satanic Film Role

Female Florida rap is in a tough situation right now, as a feud between JT and her idol Jacki-O has spiraled despite some misunderstanding allegedly being in the way. It started over the former City Girl's role in an art film in which she plays Satan's ex-wife, which Jacki (who now goes by Minister Angela on a religious path) criticized on Facebook.

However, the issue really took a turn after Jacki allegedly posted an old DM from JT and claimed she blocked the newer-generation femcee. The "Numb" artist responded via IG by sharing an alleged DM from Jacki's page expressing collaborative interest, as caught by The Shade Room on Twitter.

"This was before that page changed the name," JT wrote. "Mind you this isn't an argument. I won't be having anymore of those. Nothing you say will change my mind about the music you made, it inspired me but you really have me f***ed up. Pastors don't clout chase. God bless you!"

Then, the situation got even more complicated when Jacki-O claimed via Facebook that the account the former City Girl DM'd, posted about the interaction, and got blocked by isn't even her real account. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she claimed the page is a fake one pretending to be her.

"I would NEVER say anything like that to JT or anyone else," Jacki wrote. "I just sat there and told yall how much I was sad about not being a role model for her so why would I say I wont be associated etc..."

JT & Jacki-O Beef

She also explained why she declined a sample request (no direct reach-out from JT personally and her Christianity) and made it clear she won't "bow to no one." Still, the message still expressed love for the younger artist.

Sadly, it seems like this whole situation still led to a feud despite clarifications coming through. But many fans are still skeptical about the whole thing, so we'll see if there's another chapter here somewhere.