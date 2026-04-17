Numb – Song by JT

JT takes a more introspective approach on her newest single "Numb." On this track, she steps away from the party-anthem vibes she’s known for and leaning into something that sets the haters straight. The track explores JT bragging about the fact that she's been up for so long that she's "numb," and doesn't feel anything from being hated on anymore.

There’s still confidence in her tone, but it’s more controlled, more intentional. Instead of performing for the moment, she sounds like she’s speaking directly to the people who are praying on her downfall. As she continues to build her solo identity outside of City Girls, releases like this feel important. They show range, and more importantly, they show growth. "Numb" isn’t about proving she can go hard. It’s about showing she doesn’t always have to. It's straightforward delivery.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

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