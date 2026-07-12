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Jacki-O Allegedly Denies Blocking JT Over Satanic Film Role
This JT and Jacki-O situation allegedly experienced a lot of misinformation, but the two are still at odds regardless of that confusion.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 12, 2026