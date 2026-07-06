JT Mourns The Death Of DreamDollBri

BY Aron A.
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DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: JT of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party at Grand Aquatic Center June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
The content creator died at the age of 21 over the weekend.

JT is mourning the death of influencer DreamDollBri, who was reportedly shot and killed in Florida at the age of 21. The City Girls rapper took to X to express her condolences and sadness after the influencer’s passing. “My heart aches for Bri🥺💔 baby girl was so full of life,” she wrote.

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old influencer was leaving a party when the vehicle she was in was shot. Police said that she was in a Lamborghini on Sunday morning, around 5:30 a.m., when gunfire erupted, and the car crashed a block away from the shooting. Three people who were in the car were struck by gunfire after a car pulled up to the driver’s side and began shooting. The three victims were reportedly taken to a hospital, where DreamDollBri was pronounced dead. It should be noted that police have not ID’d DreamDollBri as a victim, though the tributes and posts on social media from close friends and associates confirmed her passing.

"Certainly they targeted this particular car for some reason," said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss. "We're trying to figure out why.” At this point, police haven’t revealed who the suspect is, though TMZ suggests that authorities have an idea of who it might be.

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Who Is DreamDollBri?

DreamDollBri, born Brianna Johnson, was a content creator with an extensive following whose branding surrounded fashion, beauty, and traveling. She built a following on TikTok of 370,000 followers, and on Instagram, she had 85,000 followers. However, she garnered even more attention with the song “Bend Ova” which went viral on TikTok.

We will keep you posted on any further updates surrounding the investigation into DreamDollBri’s death.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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