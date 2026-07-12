Twins Forever Remix – Song by PFG & J. Cole

J. Cole may be in semi-retirement after The Fall-Off, but his contributions to hip-hop and his recognition of talent will continue to nurture the culture. PFG (Prettyface Gangsta) is a rising lyricist from his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and they collaborated on PFG's new album NEVER SAY DIE. Cole remixed Prettyface's track "Twins Forever" with a stellar verse, along with his two other guest features on the project and his LP-spanning work behind the boards. The "Twins Forever" remix is particularly wistful, dreamy, and yearning in comparison to the other cuts. It's an easy rap highlight of the summer, and we're excited to hear where PFG goes next.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: NEVER SAY DIE
Quotable Lyrics from Twins Forever - Remix
Lit in the VIP, feel n***as, it's frightening,
We just want to turn up, burn up and scoop a nightsting,
The smoke's in the air, nobody's on reserve,
It's every day you celebrate when you survive the purge