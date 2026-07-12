Twins Forever Remix – Song by PFG & J. Cole

"Twins Forever Remix" by PFG and J. Cole is a North Carolina team-up for Fayetteville, one of three on Prettyface Gangsta's new album.

Lit in the VIP, feel n***as, it's frightening, We just want to turn up, burn up and scoop a nightsting, The smoke's in the air, nobody's on reserve, It's every day you celebrate when you survive the purge

J. Cole may be in semi-retirement after The Fall-Off, but his contributions to hip-hop and his recognition of talent will continue to nurture the culture. PFG (Prettyface Gangsta) is a rising lyricist from his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and they collaborated on PFG's new album NEVER SAY DIE. Cole remixed Prettyface's track "Twins Forever" with a stellar verse, along with his two other guest features on the project and his LP-spanning work behind the boards. The "Twins Forever" remix is particularly wistful, dreamy, and yearning in comparison to the other cuts. It's an easy rap highlight of the summer, and we're excited to hear where PFG goes next.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.