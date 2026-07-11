Whole House - Song by PFG featuring J. Cole

J. Cole leant his voice to fellow North Carolina MC PFG's latest album, and one of their collabs is on the song, "Whole House."

J. Cole has no issues with bigging up talent from his home state of North Carolina. That is exactly what he did with PFG, who just dropped a new project, NEVER SAY DIE. Cole is featured on three songs on this album, one of which is "Whole House." This song is a banger, with PFG's gritty flows carrying the track forward. Meanwhile, Cole offers up some fun ad-libs which keep the song fresh. Of course, Cole's verse is fantastic, and the MC is showing that even in "retirement," he can still do it all. As for PFG, he is an artist you should be giving your ear.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!