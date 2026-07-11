Whole House - Song by PFG featuring J. Cole

J. Cole has no issues with bigging up talent from his home state of North Carolina. That is exactly what he did with PFG, who just dropped a new project, NEVER SAY DIE. Cole is featured on three songs on this album, one of which is "Whole House." This song is a banger, with PFG's gritty flows carrying the track forward. Meanwhile, Cole offers up some fun ad-libs which keep the song fresh. Of course, Cole's verse is fantastic, and the MC is showing that even in "retirement," he can still do it all. As for PFG, he is an artist you should be giving your ear.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: NEVER SAY DIE