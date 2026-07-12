Drama Kid - Song by HoodTrophy Bino

Following some public issues with the likes of Chrisean Rock, HoodTrophy Bino has arrived with the new single, "Drama Kid."

HoodTrophy Bino has certainly had his fair share of viral controversies as of late. The whole situation with Chrisean Rock is one that is still on people's minds. However, he seems well aware of what he has gotten himself into. So much so that his latest single is called "Drama Kid." This track is a stripped-back, introspective affair. The melodic and somber production is paired with the artist's sung vocals, which also take a reflective tone. Overall, it's a solid effort from the artist who continues to make music on his terms.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!