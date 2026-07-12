Drama Kid - Song by HoodTrophy Bino

HoodTrophy Bino has certainly had his fair share of viral controversies as of late. The whole situation with Chrisean Rock is one that is still on people's minds. However, he seems well aware of what he has gotten himself into. So much so that his latest single is called "Drama Kid." This track is a stripped-back, introspective affair. The melodic and somber production is paired with the artist's sung vocals, which also take a reflective tone. Overall, it's a solid effort from the artist who continues to make music on his terms.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A