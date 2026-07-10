Glory Of The King's Hand - Album by Chuck Strangers

Chuck Strangers is back with his new album, Glory Of The King's Hand, and it is filled with dope verses and bars. “I made choruses, there's melodies, there's instrumentation … I really tried to just make better songs that people might want to hear again — that are more than just a good verse,” Strangers said. There are a plethora of incredible producers on the tape, including The Alchemist, Animoss, Theravada, Kenny Segal, Preservation, Child Actor, Morriarchi, Human Error Club, Cam Beats. There are also features from Billy Woods, Zeroh, and Obii Say. If you're a fan, you will need to check this out.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Glory Of The King's Hand
- Track 1
- Intro
- Everyday (feat. Obii Say)
- Malcolm
- Goodfind
- Miracle Miles (feat. Obii Say)
- Solo
- Torn In Two
- Bomberman
- Breaking Atoms (feat. billy woods & Zeroh)
- Rebeldia
- Class Picture Reprise
- L2LLC
- Ski'd Up Reprise
- Price Is Right
- G Pack
- Outro