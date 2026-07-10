Glory Of The King's Hand - Album by Chuck Strangers

BY Alexander Cole
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Chuck Strangers has delivered a super team of producers and MCs on his latest project, "Glory Of The King's Hand."

Chuck Strangers is back with his new album, Glory Of The King's Hand, and it is filled with dope verses and bars. “I made choruses, there's melodies, there's instrumentation … I really tried to just make better songs that people might want to hear again — that are more than just a good verse,” Strangers said. There are a plethora of incredible producers on the tape, including The Alchemist, Animoss, Theravada, Kenny Segal, Preservation, Child Actor, Morriarchi, Human Error Club, Cam Beats. There are also features from Billy Woods, Zeroh, and Obii Say. If you're a fan, you will need to check this out.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Glory Of The King's Hand
  1. Track 1
  2. Intro
  3. Everyday (feat. Obii Say)
  4. Malcolm
  5. Goodfind
  6. Miracle Miles (feat. Obii Say)
  7. Solo
  8. Torn In Two
  9. Bomberman
  10. Breaking Atoms (feat. billy woods & Zeroh)
  11. Rebeldia
  12. Class Picture Reprise
  13. L2LLC
  14. Ski'd Up Reprise
  15. Price Is Right
  16. G Pack
  17. Outro
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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