What's Your Info - Song by Kalan.FrFr featuring Wallie The Sensei

Kalan.FrFr and Wallie The Sensei are two West Coast artists who have proven that they are dope artists who drop quality songs. Overall, these two are looking to continue showing that to the world. So much so that they decided to collaborate with one another on the new song, "What's Your Info." This West Coast track is hard-hitting and has some nice bounce to it. Both artists put in solid performances, and it is clear that their musical chemistry is taking them far.
Release Date: July 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A