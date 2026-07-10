What's Your Info - Song by Kalan.FrFr featuring Wallie The Sensei

West Coast mainstays Kalan.FrFr and Wallie The Sensei have teamed up for the hard-hitting and vibey new song, "What's Your Info."

Kalan.FrFr and Wallie The Sensei are two West Coast artists who have proven that they are dope artists who drop quality songs. Overall, these two are looking to continue showing that to the world. So much so that they decided to collaborate with one another on the new song, "What's Your Info." This West Coast track is hard-hitting and has some nice bounce to it. Both artists put in solid performances, and it is clear that their musical chemistry is taking them far.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!