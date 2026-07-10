Ever Since U Left Me (Lil' Kim Freestyle) - Song by French Montana & Max B

French Montana and Max B's fan-favorite collaboration "Ever Since U Left Me" gets a fresh twist with an official freestyle from Lil' Kim. Rather than reworking the entire record, the Queen Bee jumps onto the already buzzing track with a confident new verse. Opening with bars like, I went deaf on a n***a//Beyonce b**ch to left on a n**ga//I don't get mad I get dressed on a n***a, Kim reminds listeners why she's still one of rap's most iconic voices. Her appearance adds another layer to a record that already has momentum while bringing together three generations of New York rap in one release.