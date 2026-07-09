ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album

BY Aron A.
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PGA: AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Second Round
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; scHoolboy Q prepares to play the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports
A follow-up to "Blue Lips" is on the way.

Top Dawg Entertainment has been working, but if there’s one person we’re always happy to hear from, it’s ScHoolboy Q. The Los Angeles rapper hasn’t necessarily been living in the limelight the way he once did when albums like Oxymoron dropped. However, the quality of music still stands.

Fortunately, the follow-up to Blue Lips isn’t too far away. The rapper hit the ‘Gram recently, where he announced his next project, Thank Que, though he didn’t reveal when we could expect it.

“New cHapter. Wrapping up this 12 song album called ‘THANK QUE’ been working on tHis for a minute,” he wrote. “Yes I’m coming back.”

The announcement comes at an interesting time, too. This month marks the 10-year anniversary of his album, Blank Face, which he revealed will receive the vinyl treatment in a separate Instagram Story. “Blank face LP turns 10. Appreciate everybody.. f*ck it let’s do 1 show in LA at tHe palladium. f*ck it new vinyl 2,” he wrote.

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What Has ScHoolboy Q Been Up To?

Hopefully, this upcoming show at the Palladium will include some special guests and perhaps, the debut of some new music. Most recently, he appeared on Lance Skiiiwalker’s “Keep It On” alongside Pink Siifu.

Last year, ScHoolboy Q joined Kendrick Lamar on the Australian dates of the Grand National tour. Although we haven’t heard the two on wax together in some time, we hope that his upcoming project includes the long-awaited reunion. In fact, we hope that there’s a Black Hippy record in the tuck that brings Q and Kendrick Lamar together with Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. Kendrick’s already dismissed the possibility of a Black Hippy album. However, after they appeared together at the Pop Out, it doesn’t seem to be impossible for a new record to emerge on Q’s project.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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