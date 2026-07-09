ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album

Top Dawg Entertainment has been working, but if there’s one person we’re always happy to hear from, it’s ScHoolboy Q. The Los Angeles rapper hasn’t necessarily been living in the limelight the way he once did when albums like Oxymoron dropped. However, the quality of music still stands.

Fortunately, the follow-up to Blue Lips isn’t too far away. The rapper hit the ‘Gram recently, where he announced his next project, Thank Que, though he didn’t reveal when we could expect it.

“New cHapter. Wrapping up this 12 song album called ‘THANK QUE’ been working on tHis for a minute,” he wrote. “Yes I’m coming back.”

The announcement comes at an interesting time, too. This month marks the 10-year anniversary of his album, Blank Face, which he revealed will receive the vinyl treatment in a separate Instagram Story. “Blank face LP turns 10. Appreciate everybody.. f*ck it let’s do 1 show in LA at tHe palladium. f*ck it new vinyl 2,” he wrote.

What Has ScHoolboy Q Been Up To?

Hopefully, this upcoming show at the Palladium will include some special guests and perhaps, the debut of some new music. Most recently, he appeared on Lance Skiiiwalker’s “Keep It On” alongside Pink Siifu.

Last year, ScHoolboy Q joined Kendrick Lamar on the Australian dates of the Grand National tour. Although we haven’t heard the two on wax together in some time, we hope that his upcoming project includes the long-awaited reunion. In fact, we hope that there’s a Black Hippy record in the tuck that brings Q and Kendrick Lamar together with Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. Kendrick’s already dismissed the possibility of a Black Hippy album. However, after they appeared together at the Pop Out, it doesn’t seem to be impossible for a new record to emerge on Q’s project.