Keep It On - Song by Lance Skiiiwalker, ScHoolboy Q, & Pink Siifu

Lance Skiiiwalker is an artist that fans have been hoping to hear more from as of late. On Friday, he delivered for those supporters with the new song, "Keep It On!!" This is a new track that also features the likes of ScHoolboy Q and Pink Siifu. There is some glitchy and energetic production here. All three artists bring their own unique sounds to the table, and it makes for a truly unique listening experience. If this is the direction Lance Skiiiwalker is going to go in, then our curiosity is piqued for what comes next.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A