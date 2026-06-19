Keep It On - Song by Lance Skiiiwalker, ScHoolboy Q, & Pink Siifu

Lance Skiiiwalker is back with a new single, "Keep It On," and he has brought ScHoolboy Q and Pink Siifu along for the ride.

Lance Skiiiwalker is an artist that fans have been hoping to hear more from as of late. On Friday, he delivered for those supporters with the new song, "Keep It On!!" This is a new track that also features the likes of ScHoolboy Q and Pink Siifu. There is some glitchy and energetic production here. All three artists bring their own unique sounds to the table, and it makes for a truly unique listening experience. If this is the direction Lance Skiiiwalker is going to go in, then our curiosity is piqued for what comes next.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!