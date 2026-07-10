invite,sessions,only!! - Album by Lance Skiiiwalker

TDE artist Lance Skiiiwalker has been prepping his new album, #invite,sessions,only!! for a while now. The single, "keep it on!!" is one that a lot of fans were excited about, especially since it featured the likes of Pink Siifu and ScHoolboy Q. Now, the artist is here with 18 tracks, and it was well worth the wait. The album is filled to the brim with experimental and glitchy production. Meanwhile, Skiiiwalker is constantly changing up his flows and doing unique inflections with his voice. It makes for a dope listen, and we're excited to tap in more.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for #invite,sessions,only!!
01. Intro Invited
02. Keep It On!! feat. Pink Siifu & Schoolboy Q
03. Startofday feat. Litebulb & DJ Spinn
04. Ed&Hattie
05. Session Invited
06. Yes & No
07. Saturday feat. Turich Benjy
08. Test of Times
09. Mad at Meee!!
10. Tell Me About feat. Kaicrewsade
11. Often
12. My Garden feat. Pher
13. Really Miss Us Talking feat. Blvck Spvde
14. Only You
15. Work This Hard
16. 42 Interlude Invited
17. Adjustments
18. Ni News