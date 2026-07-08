Chief Keef Announces 19 Tour Dates For "Chief Keef Live 2026": How To Cop Tickets

Chief Keef is going to be going on tour this Spring, and he will be performing all over the United States, from Chicago to Las Vegas.

If you want to cop tickets for any of the shows above, you will be able to do so as of Friday, July 10th at 10 AM local time. This is a huge opportunity for Chief Keef fans, who have been waiting to see him perform for quite some time.

Now, the artist is ready to go on the road with his "Chief Keef Live 2026" tour. This set of shows will officially begin on September 12 in Chicago. He will finish up his tour on October 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This promises to be a lot of fun, especially when you consider Keef's lengthy discography.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!