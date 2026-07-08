Chief Keef Announces 19 Tour Dates For "Chief Keef Live 2026": How To Cop Tickets

Over a decade since his debut, Chief Keef is still making a major impact on the rap game. Earlier this year, he dropped his album Skeletor, which was packed with bangers. From there, he collaborated with Katy Perry on "Legendary Lovers."
Now, the artist is ready to go on the road with his "Chief Keef Live 2026" tour. This set of shows will officially begin on September 12 in Chicago. He will finish up his tour on October 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This promises to be a lot of fun, especially when you consider Keef's lengthy discography.
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Chief Keef Tour Dates
Chief Keef Live 2026 Tour Dates:
September 12 - Chicago, IL (Northerly Island)
September 13 - Minneapolis, MN (The Armory)
September 14 - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)
September 15 - Indianapolis, IN (Egyptian Room at Old National Centre)
September 18 - Austin, TX (Riviere)
September 19 - Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)
September 20 - Irving, TX (Toyota Music Factory)
September 21 - New Orleans, LA (The Fillmore New Orleans)
October 2 - Wallingford, CT (The Dome at Oakdale)
October 4 - New York, NY (The Rooftop at Pier 17)
October 5 - Allentown, PA (Archer Music Hall)
October 6 - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore Philadelphia)
October 9 - Virginia Beach, VA (The Dome)
October 12 - Boston, MA (MGM Music Hall at Fenway)
October 17 - Denver, CO (The Fillmore Auditorium)
October 23 - San Francisco, CA (The Midway)
October 26 - Phoenix, AZ (Arizona Financial Theatre)
October 27 - Los Angeles, CA (The Wiltern)
October 28 - Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas)
How To Cop Tickets
If you want to cop tickets for any of the shows above, you will be able to do so as of Friday, July 10th at 10 AM local time. This is a huge opportunity for Chief Keef fans, who have been waiting to see him perform for quite some time.