Chief Keef Announces 19 Tour Dates For "Chief Keef Live 2026": How To Cop Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Chief Keef attends VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy presented by Complex and Apple Music at Apple Music Studios on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Complex)
Chief Keef is going to be going on tour this Spring, and he will be performing all over the United States, from Chicago to Las Vegas.

Over a decade since his debut, Chief Keef is still making a major impact on the rap game. Earlier this year, he dropped his album Skeletor, which was packed with bangers. From there, he collaborated with Katy Perry on "Legendary Lovers."

Now, the artist is ready to go on the road with his "Chief Keef Live 2026" tour. This set of shows will officially begin on September 12 in Chicago. He will finish up his tour on October 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This promises to be a lot of fun, especially when you consider Keef's lengthy discography.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Chief Keef Tour Dates
image (4)
Photo by Steve Matiasek

Chief Keef Live 2026 Tour Dates:

September 12 - Chicago, IL (Northerly Island)
September 13 - Minneapolis, MN (The Armory)
September 14 - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)
September 15 - Indianapolis, IN (Egyptian Room at Old National Centre)
September 18 - Austin, TX (Riviere)
September 19 - Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)
September 20 - Irving, TX (Toyota Music Factory)
September 21 - New Orleans, LA (The Fillmore New Orleans)
October 2 - Wallingford, CT (The Dome at Oakdale)
October 4 - New York, NY (The Rooftop at Pier 17)
October 5 - Allentown, PA (Archer Music Hall)
October 6 - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore Philadelphia)
October 9 - Virginia Beach, VA (The Dome)
October 12 - Boston, MA (MGM Music Hall at Fenway)
October 17 - Denver, CO (The Fillmore Auditorium)
October 23 - San Francisco, CA (The Midway)
October 26 - Phoenix, AZ (Arizona Financial Theatre)
October 27 - Los Angeles, CA (The Wiltern)
October 28 - Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas)

How To Cop Tickets

If you want to cop tickets for any of the shows above, you will be able to do so as of Friday, July 10th at 10 AM local time. This is a huge opportunity for Chief Keef fans, who have been waiting to see him perform for quite some time.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
chief keef tour 2024 Music Chief Keef Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates & More
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Music Drake & Migos Add 11 More Dates To "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 - Backstage and Audience Music Bad Bunny Announces Massive 2024 Tour
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Music Don Toliver Announces "Life Of A Don" Tour
Comments 1