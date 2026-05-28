Save Me - Song by Chief Keef

Last night, Katy Perry and Chief Keef met each other for the first time. This was significant given their online feud over a decade ago. Of course, this all culminated with Perry's "Legendary Lovers" being sampled by Lex Luger on the Chief Keef song, "Save Me." Today, we celebrate Throwback Thursday with an ode to "Save Me." A song with some of the finest pop sampling of the 2010s. Furthermore, it is a song where Keef's iconic flow shines through, creating a contrast with the production that few have matched since. If you're a Keef fan, you should be proudly repping this track today.
Release Date: February 20, 2014
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Leek Vol. 1
Quotable Lyrics from Save Me
Ridin' with my chopper, ayy, ayy
I'ma beat him like his father, ayy, ayy
Now it's blood on my Giuseppes, ayy, ayy
I don't like no fuckin' Pradas, ayy, ayy