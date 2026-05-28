Save Me - Song by Chief Keef

Following Chief Keef's recent link up with Katy Perry, we can't help but reminisce about Keef's 2014 smash, "Save Me."

Last night, Katy Perry and Chief Keef met each other for the first time . This was significant given their online feud over a decade ago. Of course, this all culminated with Perry's "Legendary Lovers" being sampled by Lex Luger on the Chief Keef song, "Save Me." Today, we celebrate Throwback Thursday with an ode to "Save Me." A song with some of the finest pop sampling of the 2010s. Furthermore, it is a song where Keef's iconic flow shines through, creating a contrast with the production that few have matched since. If you're a Keef fan, you should be proudly repping this track today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!