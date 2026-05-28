Chief Keef Meets Katy Perry Years After Iconic Online Feud

Once upon a time, Chief Keef and Katy Perry did not like each other. If you remember, the pop star made a tweet in 2013 about the song, "I Hate Being Sober." She said the song made her fearful of the society we live in, and Sosa was not amused.

He took issue with what Perry said and made that apparent in her replies. However, Perry recanted her comments and apologized. Chief Keef also apologized, and they left it at that. Although Keef did end up sampling Perry's "Legendary Lovers" on the song "Save Me."

Every now and then, these iconic Twitter interactions circulate on social media. Today, this is ringing true once again as Chief Keef and Katy Perry actually met in person. Below, you can see the two having a face-to-face conversation, while those around them film the interaction.

Chief Keef x Katy Perry

The circumstances of this meeting are unclear, although there is no doubt that this sparked some fanfare, as well as viral reactions. It's not every day that Chief Keef links with one of the biggest pop stars of the early 2010s.

For those who may not be aware, Katy Perry is currently dating former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. The two have been going strong for months, and their relationship has certainly drawn the attention of Canadians.