Chief Keef Meets Katy Perry Years After Iconic Online Feud

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec. 9, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Katy Perry performs at Banker's Life Fieldhouse along her concert tour, "Witness: The
Dec. 9, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Katy Perry performs at Banker's Life Fieldhouse along her concert tour, "Witness: The Tour." Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar via USA TODAY USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Chief Keef and Katy Perry finally met in person on Wednesday night, a decade after their iconic feud on X.

Once upon a time, Chief Keef and Katy Perry did not like each other. If you remember, the pop star made a tweet in 2013 about the song, "I Hate Being Sober." She said the song made her fearful of the society we live in, and Sosa was not amused.

He took issue with what Perry said and made that apparent in her replies. However, Perry recanted her comments and apologized. Chief Keef also apologized, and they left it at that. Although Keef did end up sampling Perry's "Legendary Lovers" on the song "Save Me."

Every now and then, these iconic Twitter interactions circulate on social media. Today, this is ringing true once again as Chief Keef and Katy Perry actually met in person. Below, you can see the two having a face-to-face conversation, while those around them film the interaction.

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Chief Keef x Katy Perry

The circumstances of this meeting are unclear, although there is no doubt that this sparked some fanfare, as well as viral reactions. It's not every day that Chief Keef links with one of the biggest pop stars of the early 2010s.

For those who may not be aware, Katy Perry is currently dating former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. The two have been going strong for months, and their relationship has certainly drawn the attention of Canadians.

As for Chief Keef, fans are certainly hopeful to get more new music from him in the not-so-distant future. He already came through with Skeletor earlier this year. However, there is no doubt that more new music from the Chicago legend would be appreciated.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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