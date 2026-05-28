Legendary Lovers

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Save Me - Song by Chief Keef
Following Chief Keef's recent link up with Katy Perry, we can't help but reminisce about Keef's 2014 smash, "Save Me."
By
Alexander Cole
May 28, 2026