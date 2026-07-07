MC Sparky D Tragically Passes Away At 61

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Special Screening of the Netflix Film "Roxanne Roxanne" at the SVA Theater in New York City
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: Sparky D attends a special screening of the Netflix film "Roxanne Roxanne" at the SVA Theater on March 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
Battle rap pioneer MC Sparky D has sadly passed away at the age of 61. DJ Premier paid tribute to her over the weekend.

Sad news is coming out of the hip-hop world this weekend as the legendary MC Sparky D passed away at the age of 61. Born Doreen C. Broadnax, Sparky D was a legend who helped pioneer battle rap.

Furthermore, her song "Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne You’re Through)" was a catalyst for the Roxanne Wars. Of course, this was a famous battle involving Roxanne Shante. Their battle was indicative of hip-hop's competitive edge, and the two would even go so far as to wear boxing gloves whenever they shared the stage.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of MC Sparky D (Doreen C. Broadnax), a pioneering MC and one of hip-hop’s earliest female battle rappers," OkayPlayer wrote. "A key voice in the Roxanne Wars, her legacy helped pave the way for women in rap.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

MC Sparky D Remembered Fondly

DJ Premier took to social media upon finding out the news. It was here that he spoke about Sparky D's influence and how he and Nas had tremendous respect for her.

“One of the 1st Female Battle MC’s representing Brownsville Brooklyn, NY,” Premier said on IG. “I became an instant fan when she battled @imroxanneshante in the early 80s and I always bought her records from day 1. Her relentless voice and delivery made her an instant force to be reckoned with. I’m blessed to have met her, and I’m glad that Nas and I were able to give her flowers on our new record ‘BOUQUET.’”

MC Sparky D left a lasting legacy in the hip-hop world, and she will be greatly missed. RIP to a legend.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop Music LL Cool J, Questlove, & Nas Called Out For Lack Of Women Included In Hip-Hop 50 Events
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
hip hop pioneers Music 7 Hip Hop Pioneers Who Deserve Their Flowers
Comments 0