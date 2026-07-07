MC Sparky D Tragically Passes Away At 61

Sad news is coming out of the hip-hop world this weekend as the legendary MC Sparky D passed away at the age of 61. Born Doreen C. Broadnax, Sparky D was a legend who helped pioneer battle rap.
Furthermore, her song "Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne You’re Through)" was a catalyst for the Roxanne Wars. Of course, this was a famous battle involving Roxanne Shante. Their battle was indicative of hip-hop's competitive edge, and the two would even go so far as to wear boxing gloves whenever they shared the stage.
"We are saddened to announce the passing of MC Sparky D (Doreen C. Broadnax), a pioneering MC and one of hip-hop’s earliest female battle rappers," OkayPlayer wrote. "A key voice in the Roxanne Wars, her legacy helped pave the way for women in rap.
MC Sparky D Remembered Fondly
DJ Premier took to social media upon finding out the news. It was here that he spoke about Sparky D's influence and how he and Nas had tremendous respect for her.
“One of the 1st Female Battle MC’s representing Brownsville Brooklyn, NY,” Premier said on IG. “I became an instant fan when she battled @imroxanneshante in the early 80s and I always bought her records from day 1. Her relentless voice and delivery made her an instant force to be reckoned with. I’m blessed to have met her, and I’m glad that Nas and I were able to give her flowers on our new record ‘BOUQUET.’”
MC Sparky D left a lasting legacy in the hip-hop world, and she will be greatly missed. RIP to a legend.
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