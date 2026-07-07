MC Sparky D Tragically Passes Away At 61

Battle rap pioneer MC Sparky D has sadly passed away at the age of 61. DJ Premier paid tribute to her over the weekend.

“One of the 1st Female Battle MC’s representing Brownsville Brooklyn, NY,” Premier said on IG. “I became an instant fan when she battled @imroxanneshante in the early 80s and I always bought her records from day 1. Her relentless voice and delivery made her an instant force to be reckoned with. I’m blessed to have met her, and I’m glad that Nas and I were able to give her flowers on our new record ‘BOUQUET.’”

Furthermore, her song "Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne You’re Through)" was a catalyst for the Roxanne Wars. Of course, this was a famous battle involving Roxanne Shante. Their battle was indicative of hip-hop's competitive edge, and the two would even go so far as to wear boxing gloves whenever they shared the stage.

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