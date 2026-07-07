Roxanne Wars

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Music
MC Sparky D Tragically Passes Away At 61
Battle rap pioneer MC Sparky D has sadly passed away at the age of 61. DJ Premier paid tribute to her over the weekend.
By
Alexander Cole
July 07, 2026