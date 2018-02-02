Roxanne Shante
- InterviewsLadies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their FlowersExclusive: Roxanne Shanté is not only Rap royalty, but she is one of the genre's most celebrated pioneers who helped lay the foundation of Hip Hop. She'll be hosting the Rock The Bells Festival this weekend and we caught up with her to talk about preserving Hip Hop history, respecting the OGs, and the advice she would give this new generation of women in the Rap game (hint: get a lawyer immediately!).By Erika Marie
- Original ContentMount Rushmore: The Women Of RapFor Women's History Month, we take a look at the women who have had the biggest impact and influence on the genre of hip-hop.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoxanne Shante Cries As She Speaks About Abuse DMX EnduredShe stated that these were stories of the rapper's childhood that came from X, himself. By Erika Marie
- MusicEminem Counts Down His Favorite Diss Tracks On "12 Days Of Diss-Mas"Eminem picks his favorites of all time on Shade 45.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDiss Track Pioneer Roxanne Shante Lands Show On LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells RadioThe first episode airs on Monday, October 8.By Zaynab
- MusicPharrell Will Open "Swan & Bar Bevy" Resto Lounge In MiamiPharrell's latest production is a bar/restaurant in Miami.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game Insists Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Are In Separate Lanes; Backs Women In RapThe Game fully supports female emcees, claiming Nicki and Cardi should not be compared.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyHonouring Female Hip-Hop Legends For Black History MonthLauryn Hill, Rah Digga, Remy Ma, Da Brat and more. We talk the importance of the black female artist.By Karlton Jahmal