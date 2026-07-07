Funk Flex Has Harsh Words For Jay-Z And Charlamagne Tha God

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Big Daddy Kane In Concert With Special Guest Funk Flex
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 1: DJ Funk Flex (aka Funkmaster Flex, Aston George Taylor Jr.) opens when Rapper Big Daddy Kane (aka Antonio Hardy) performs in concert with a live band at City Winery on February 1, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Funk Flex recently took to Hot97 where he offered up some commentary on Charlamagne Tha God and his ties to Jay-Z.

DJ Akademiks has been attempting to expose Charlamagne Tha God's ties to Jay-Z and Roc Nation. This has subsequently led to discourse online about narratives within hip-hop and who those narratives are coming from.

The latest person to jump into the conversation is Funk Flex. During his latest show on Hot97, Flex revealed that he received some feedback from Hov's team after criticizing the MC's take on Colin Kaepernick. At the time, Kaepernick had made a huge impact on culture by kneeling for the National Anthem. However, when Jay-Z got employed by the NFL, he famously said, "We're past kneeling."

Funk Flex didn't like this, and he let those feelings be known. Despite praising the vast majority of Jay-Z's moves, the radio host allegedly still got a call from Roc Nation. The Hot97 host remembers the moment vividly, and he used it as a vector to criticize Charlamagne Tha God.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Funk Flex Says His Peace

As Funk Flex explains, Charlamagne Tha God is extremely accomplished in the media world. However, as someone from South Carolina, he was looking for validation in New York and latched onto Jay-Z as a result. Flex went so far as to call Charlamagne a "d*ck rider," who will defend Hov, regardless of the situation at hand.

“If you say something bad about [Jaÿ-Z] he gets upset & his TEAM gets UPSET… You and your team made personal calls to on air personalities to spin it," Flex said. [...] “After Akademiks EXPOSED you, we learned that this was a prior partnership… You rode Hov’s **** every chance you got cause you were looking for validation from a NY Cat.”

Funk Flex clearly has a bone to pick with Charlamagne. At the end of the day, Power 105.1 and Hot97 have been competitors for years. So it only makes sense that one would have some criticism for the other. Now we await to see if Charlamagne will respond.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Giulio Marcocchi, Craig Barritt/Getty Images Politics Funk Flex Co-Signs Serious Allegations Against Jay-Z
Image via HNHH Original Content 5 Recent HOT 97 x Rapper Beefs
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Music Dame Dash Threatens Legal Action Against Funkmaster Flex & Hot 97
The Big Game Bash Music Funkmaster Flex Clarifies His Shocking “Last Show” Post
Comments 0