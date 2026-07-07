Funk Flex Has Harsh Words For Jay-Z And Charlamagne Tha God

DJ Akademiks has been attempting to expose Charlamagne Tha God's ties to Jay-Z and Roc Nation. This has subsequently led to discourse online about narratives within hip-hop and who those narratives are coming from.

The latest person to jump into the conversation is Funk Flex. During his latest show on Hot97, Flex revealed that he received some feedback from Hov's team after criticizing the MC's take on Colin Kaepernick. At the time, Kaepernick had made a huge impact on culture by kneeling for the National Anthem. However, when Jay-Z got employed by the NFL, he famously said, "We're past kneeling."

Funk Flex didn't like this, and he let those feelings be known. Despite praising the vast majority of Jay-Z's moves, the radio host allegedly still got a call from Roc Nation. The Hot97 host remembers the moment vividly, and he used it as a vector to criticize Charlamagne Tha God.

Funk Flex Says His Peace

As Funk Flex explains, Charlamagne Tha God is extremely accomplished in the media world. However, as someone from South Carolina, he was looking for validation in New York and latched onto Jay-Z as a result. Flex went so far as to call Charlamagne a "d*ck rider," who will defend Hov, regardless of the situation at hand.

“If you say something bad about [Jaÿ-Z] he gets upset & his TEAM gets UPSET… You and your team made personal calls to on air personalities to spin it," Flex said. [...] “After Akademiks EXPOSED you, we learned that this was a prior partnership… You rode Hov’s **** every chance you got cause you were looking for validation from a NY Cat.”

Funk Flex clearly has a bone to pick with Charlamagne. At the end of the day, Power 105.1 and Hot97 have been competitors for years. So it only makes sense that one would have some criticism for the other. Now we await to see if Charlamagne will respond.