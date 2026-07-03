Outside For The Summer – Album by Tonio Armani & Lil Jon

"Outside For The Summer" by Tonio Armani and Lil Jon is a party-ready set of tracks for the summer blending funk, soul, and hip-hop.

Singer Tonio Armani and rap icon Lil Jon enlisted Snoop Dogg , The Ying Yang Twins , and Nila Milan on their new album Outside For The Summer, which sounds exactly like what its title suggests. It's a party-ready set of tracks blending funk, soul, hip-hop, and more to craft boisterous and playful bangers. As a Death Row Records signee, Tonio is putting on for the label with this new release, tapping Tha Doggfather to keep West Coast vibes alive. It's a fun project despite staying in its lane for most of the tracklist. This summer, it will definitely pair well with whatever your plans are.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.