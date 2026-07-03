Outside For The Summer – Album by Tonio Armani & Lil Jon

Singer Tonio Armani and rap icon Lil Jon enlisted Snoop Dogg, The Ying Yang Twins, and Nila Milan on their new album Outside For The Summer, which sounds exactly like what its title suggests. It's a party-ready set of tracks blending funk, soul, hip-hop, and more to craft boisterous and playful bangers. As a Death Row Records signee, Tonio is putting on for the label with this new release, tapping Tha Doggfather to keep West Coast vibes alive. It's a fun project despite staying in its lane for most of the tracklist. This summer, it will definitely pair well with whatever your plans are.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Outside For The Summer
- (B.O.B.) Big Ole' Butt (with Ying Yang Twins)
- Walk That Line
- Donkey
- Line Dancer
- Temptation
- That's My Lady
- Jam With Us
- Bad Mamma
- Superman Lover
- Country Girl - Lil Jon Remix