Cupcake - Song by Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty is back in full attack mode with "Cupcake," an explosive new single produced by Kenny Beats. The track finds Rico blending razor-sharp punchlines with her signature punk-rap delivery, flipping the sugary title into an unapologetic anthem about confidence and dominance. Over Kenny's production, she reminds listeners why she's remained one of rap's most unpredictable voices. "Cupcake" arrives as Rico continues building momentum following her recent creative resurgence, with fans praising her return to the raw, aggressive sound that first made her a standout. If this single is any indication, Rico has no plans of slowing down.