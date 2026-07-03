Cupcake - Song by Rico Nasty

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-02 at 9.40.08 PM Screenshot 2026-07-02 at 9.40.08 PM
Despite the song's title, Rico Nasty delivers an unapolagetic and raw flow.

Rico Nasty is back in full attack mode with "Cupcake," an explosive new single produced by Kenny Beats. The track finds Rico blending razor-sharp punchlines with her signature punk-rap delivery, flipping the sugary title into an unapologetic anthem about confidence and dominance. Over Kenny's production, she reminds listeners why she's remained one of rap's most unpredictable voices. "Cupcake" arrives as Rico continues building momentum following her recent creative resurgence, with fans praising her return to the raw, aggressive sound that first made her a standout. If this single is any indication, Rico has no plans of slowing down.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Pockets cupcake, confetti
My seats are red, spaghetti
Lookin' c**t, yes, I know I'm his fetish
They say don't let the hate stop you, how could I let it?

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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