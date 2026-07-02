Two Tone - Song by Smiley

Smiley is an artist who burst on the scene with one of the most polarizing sounds in rap. However, he has continued to grind it out and prove he is a certified hitmaker. His latest track, "Two Tone," is a demonstration that Smiley can also provide you with a grittier sound. While his melodic instincts are still here, Smiley gets deeper in his register. Meanwhile, we get some braggadocios lyrics about success, and Smiley's journey in the rap game. It's a fun track, and we're sure the fans will appreciate this new approach to songwriting.
Release Date: July 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Two Tone
Love when I go out of town for months and I come back richer
Richer
She like, "Babe, you smell like a mill, can you buy me a Richard?"
She wanna go Benny, wanna go Eric, wanna go see Eliante
Let's go, then
Love when I go to New York for the week, I thought I was going to Brampton