Two Tone - Song by Smiley

Smiley is back with his new single, "Two Tone," which carries forth his signature style that has proven to be polarizing.

Love when I go out of town for months and I come back richer Richer She like, "Babe, you smell like a mill, can you buy me a Richard?" She wanna go Benny, wanna go Eric, wanna go see Eliante Let's go, then Love when I go to New York for the week, I thought I was going to Brampton

Smiley is an artist who burst on the scene with one of the most polarizing sounds in rap. However, he has continued to grind it out and prove he is a certified hitmaker. His latest track, "Two Tone," is a demonstration that Smiley can also provide you with a grittier sound. While his melodic instincts are still here, Smiley gets deeper in his register. Meanwhile, we get some braggadocios lyrics about success, and Smiley's journey in the rap game. It's a fun track, and we're sure the fans will appreciate this new approach to songwriting.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!