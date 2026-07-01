Orlando Brown Slaps Ray J With A Bundle Of Cash During Heated Fight Face-Off

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Ray J and Orlando Brown are set to fight each other on August 15 in Atlanta, and things are already getting heated.

Ray J and Orlando Brown are set to take part in a boxing match at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on August 15. Zeus Network is putting on this boxing match, and as you can imagine, some feel as though this is an unnecessary endeavor for both parties. Celebrity boxing matches continue to be all the rage, but that does not take away the absurdity.

On Tuesday, both men got together in Atlanta for the ceremonial face-off. This was preceded by a press conference, where both fighters got to big themselves up.

During the face-off, Ray J and Brown got close to one another, although, as you would expect, there were some antics involved. For instance, Orlando Brown pulled out a wad of cash and began slapping Ray J in the face with it.

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Ray J Vs. Orlando Brown

During the press conference, Ray J made some NSFW remarks towards Orlando Brown. For instance, he said that he would put his fingers up Brown's you know where.

This subsequently led to a reaction from Saucy Santana, who promised to bring lube to the fight. It was all very chaotic, which is indicative of Ray J and Orlando Brown's current presence in popular culture.

A boxing match between these two probably isn't the best idea. While they should be evenly matched, there are some real concerns here. For instance, Ray J has stated in the past that he is dealing with a heart condition. If that is the case, then this fight could cause some health issues for the singer.

Regardless of these concerns, fans will be tuning in. These celebrity matches bring in millions of dollars, and there is an appetite for more.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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