Orlando Brown Slaps Ray J With A Bundle Of Cash During Heated Fight Face-Off

Ray J and Orlando Brown are set to take part in a boxing match at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on August 15. Zeus Network is putting on this boxing match, and as you can imagine, some feel as though this is an unnecessary endeavor for both parties. Celebrity boxing matches continue to be all the rage, but that does not take away the absurdity.

On Tuesday, both men got together in Atlanta for the ceremonial face-off. This was preceded by a press conference, where both fighters got to big themselves up.

During the face-off, Ray J and Brown got close to one another, although, as you would expect, there were some antics involved. For instance, Orlando Brown pulled out a wad of cash and began slapping Ray J in the face with it.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Ray J Vs. Orlando Brown

During the press conference, Ray J made some NSFW remarks towards Orlando Brown. For instance, he said that he would put his fingers up Brown's you know where.

This subsequently led to a reaction from Saucy Santana, who promised to bring lube to the fight. It was all very chaotic, which is indicative of Ray J and Orlando Brown's current presence in popular culture.

A boxing match between these two probably isn't the best idea. While they should be evenly matched, there are some real concerns here. For instance, Ray J has stated in the past that he is dealing with a heart condition. If that is the case, then this fight could cause some health issues for the singer.