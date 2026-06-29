Ab-Soul Has Fans Talking After Candid X Posts

Ab-Soul's latest posts on X read like a conversation with himself, leaving fans to interpret the rapper's message.

He seemed to conclude with, "IM NOT DELETIN MY POSTS. I MEANT WHAT I SAID. LOVE ME OR LEAVE ME ALONE. IM HEADED TO DA LAB. WHILE YALL KEEP TWIDDLIN YA THUMBS LOOKIN FOR CLEVER HEARTFELT HAL-MARK CARD ANSWERS. WHAT DA HOMIE SAY??? HEAD IS DA ANSWER??? SUMTHIN LIKE THAT. TAP IN IF ITS LIKE THAT. CHURCH ON DA MOON... YEA I SAID 'MOON'. ALL I DO IS GROW."

"LOOK AT YOU ON SOCIAL MEDIA RANTIN LIKE A SICC PUPPY," he wrote. "EMBARRASSIN YA FAMILY N SHYT. SMFH. MAN UP!!! WHO GONNA WORK WITH YOU NOW? HOW U GONE TAKE CARE OF YA FAMILY NOW??? DID U THINK THIS THROUGH??? SHE JUST WANTED DA BEST FOR YOU MAN!!! HEALTH IS WEALTH BROTHER!!! YOU ACTIN LIKE A VICTIM. STOP ALL THAT FUCCIN CRYIN. YOU DID IT TO YASELF!!! U GON BLAME HER??? REALLY??? NAH WE AINT DOIN THAT. YOU GON OWN UP TO YO SHYT!"

"YOU COULD’VE ENDED ME MANY TIMES. WELP? TIMES UP HERBERT ANTHONY," the rapper wrote. To note, his name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV. Many believe these messages are Ab speaking to himself. "YOU BLEW IT BROTHER. WHAT YOU THOUGHT U WALK ON WATER OR SUMTHIN? BLASPHEMY. AREN’T U A FATHER???" Then, "AFTER ALL THAT LOVE N ENCOURAGEMENT? YOU COULDN’T EVEN HELP OUT HERB? JUST PICC N CHOOSE WHAT N WHEN U WANT TO DO THINGS? LIFE DON’T REVOLVE AROUND YOU BRO. YOU KNOW HOW THEY DESCRIBE US NIGGAZ! MY FAULT! I MEANT BLACK MEN! DIDN’T YOU SAY “DO BETTER”? CMON HERB!"

Not every thought is meant to become a tweet, but Ab-Soul has never treated social media like a polished press release. The TDE rapper often uses the platform to work through ideas in real time, and his latest posts left fans wondering whether they were reading a motivational message, a moment of self-criticism, or both. Over on X, Ab unleashes a series of tweets that have the internet buzzing.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.