Ab-Soul Has Fans Talking After Candid X Posts

Not every thought is meant to become a tweet, but Ab-Soul has never treated social media like a polished press release. The TDE rapper often uses the platform to work through ideas in real time, and his latest posts left fans wondering whether they were reading a motivational message, a moment of self-criticism, or both. Over on X, Ab unleashes a series of tweets that have the internet buzzing.
"YOU COULD’VE ENDED ME MANY TIMES. WELP? TIMES UP HERBERT ANTHONY," the rapper wrote. To note, his name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV. Many believe these messages are Ab speaking to himself. "YOU BLEW IT BROTHER. WHAT YOU THOUGHT U WALK ON WATER OR SUMTHIN? BLASPHEMY. AREN’T U A FATHER???" Then, "AFTER ALL THAT LOVE N ENCOURAGEMENT? YOU COULDN’T EVEN HELP OUT HERB? JUST PICC N CHOOSE WHAT N WHEN U WANT TO DO THINGS? LIFE DON’T REVOLVE AROUND YOU BRO. YOU KNOW HOW THEY DESCRIBE US NIGGAZ! MY FAULT! I MEANT BLACK MEN! DIDN’T YOU SAY “DO BETTER”? CMON HERB!"
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Ab-Soul Frees His Thoughts
As fans flooded Ab-Soul's comment sections seeking clarity, the emcee continued to share what was on his heart.
"LOOK AT YOU ON SOCIAL MEDIA RANTIN LIKE A SICC PUPPY," he wrote. "EMBARRASSIN YA FAMILY N SHYT. SMFH. MAN UP!!! WHO GONNA WORK WITH YOU NOW? HOW U GONE TAKE CARE OF YA FAMILY NOW??? DID U THINK THIS THROUGH??? SHE JUST WANTED DA BEST FOR YOU MAN!!! HEALTH IS WEALTH BROTHER!!! YOU ACTIN LIKE A VICTIM. STOP ALL THAT FUCCIN CRYIN. YOU DID IT TO YASELF!!! U GON BLAME HER??? REALLY??? NAH WE AINT DOIN THAT. YOU GON OWN UP TO YO SHYT!"
He seemed to conclude with, "IM NOT DELETIN MY POSTS. I MEANT WHAT I SAID. LOVE ME OR LEAVE ME ALONE. IM HEADED TO DA LAB. WHILE YALL KEEP TWIDDLIN YA THUMBS LOOKIN FOR CLEVER HEARTFELT HAL-MARK CARD ANSWERS. WHAT DA HOMIE SAY??? HEAD IS DA ANSWER???
SUMTHIN LIKE THAT. TAP IN IF ITS LIKE THAT. CHURCH ON DA MOON... YEA I SAID 'MOON'. ALL I DO IS GROW."
Check out the messages below.