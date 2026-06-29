George Clinton, Ari Lennox & More Lead D'Angelo Tribute At BET Awards

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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George Clinton Ari Lennox DAngelo Tribute BET Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: D'Angelo performs at The Apollo Theater on February 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
D'Angelo's children, The Vanguard, RAYE, Durand Bernarr, and BJ The Chicago Kid were also there to pay tribute at the 2026 BET Awards.

The late D'Angelo will forever be an icon, something performance tributes to his memory continue to celebrate. At the 2026 BET Awards this year, his children introduced a medley performance from his band The Vanguard, Ari Lennox, RAYE, George Clinton, Durand Bernarr, and BJ The Chicago Kid as a special tribute.

Imani Archer, Morocco Archer, and Michael "Swayvo Twain" Archer Jr. took the stage to kick things off, as caught by R&B RADAR on Twitter. "To the world, he was D'Angelo. To us, he was just Dad," Imani expressed.

"Our biggest hypeman and protector," Morocco shared. "One of the things that brought our father the most joy was performing with his band, The Vanguard."

"So it's only right that they're here with us, along with some other special guests to honor the man that meant the world to us," Swayvo remarked. "To Pops, this one's for you. Let's do it."

After a clip of the legendary singer performing "Untitled (How Does It Feel)," The Vanguard introduced Ari for a rendition of "Really Love," followed by RAYE taking on "Spanish Joint." George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic and Isaiah Sharkey took on "Chicken Grease," followed by Durand Bernarr with "S**t, Damn, Motherf***er." Finally, all the performers came together and BJ The Chicago Kid led a cover of "Devil's Pie."

Read More: Remembering D’Angelo: A Quiet Giant Of Neo-Soul And R&B

BET's D'Angelo Tribute

Elsewhere, we have learned of other recent developments that seek to honor D'Angelo's legacy. For example, Questlove revealed a few months ago that he would be reuniting The Soulquarians and continuing that legacy. The collective of collaborators continues to influence so much music today, so this could have very special results.

There are also rumblings of posthumous D'Angelo music that have some fans feeling nervous. Handling situations like those is always difficult, and fans hope any releases would be properly respectful and worthwhile additions to a historic career.

The music world will keep paying their respects to the soul and funk icon for an eternity, so fans can expect many more performances and tributes like these. While they don't fill the void D'Angelo left behind, they do remind fans of his eternal resonance and heartening craft.

Read More: Angie Stone Remembered: From Hip-Hop Pioneer To Neo-Soul Icon

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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