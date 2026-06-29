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Music
George Clinton, Ari Lennox & More Lead D'Angelo Tribute At BET Awards
D'Angelo's children, The Vanguard, RAYE, Durand Bernarr, and BJ The Chicago Kid were also there to pay tribute at the 2026 BET Awards.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
June 29, 2026