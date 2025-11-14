D’Angelo’s Son Swayvo Twain Opens Up About Their Final Moments Together

D’Angelo’s oldest son, Swayvo Twain, has spoken out for the first time since the world lost one of neo-soul’s greatest voices. On Wednesday (Nov. 12), the 28-year-old artist shared a touching message on Instagram that reflected on his most recent loss. He opened up about the emotional days leading up to his father’s passing and the impact those conversations left on him. The post included parts of the eulogy he delivered at D’Angelo’s memorial last month.

According to Twain, the time he spent with his dad in Atlanta just weeks before his passing became some of the most meaningful moments of his life. “He came down and stayed with me for three weeks,” Twain reflected. “Any question I ever had, anything I wondered about, anything we missed, we talked about everything. Every laugh, every memory… it healed something in me I didn’t even know was broken. That was the moment I needed him more than ever, and he showed up.”

Twain shared that after the funeral, he walked away with a new sense of clarity. Especially since he also lost his mother, Angie Stone, earlier in the year. “My mom passed and that left me with a lot of questions,” he said. “But after Dad’s funeral, I found answers I’d been searching for.”

One newsworthy moment that came from the funeral, was that fans were recording the service and sharing videos of the private moments. DJ Premier took to social media to call out attendees who ignored the family’s wishes and filmed during the service, calling the behavior completely disrespectful.

Swayvo Reflects

Moreover, as the world continues to mourn, Twain’s words give fans a rare look at the man behind the music. It's clear that D'Angelo was not just a legend, but a father who made sure his final days were spent giving his son everything he could. D'Angelo leaves behind Twain, his 26-year-old daughter Imani, and his youngest son Morocco, who is just 15.