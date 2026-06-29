No Bad Boy Records Members Were Invited To Clive Davis' Funeral

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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No Bad Boy Records Members Invited Clive Davis Funeral
"Aretha loved Detroit ... and Detroit led the world in loving Aretha," said record industry icon Clive Davis, who recruited Franklin to Arista Records in 1980. Those years included Franklin s love letter to Detroit, Freeway of Love, and her duets with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as well as George Michael. "We were committed to show all the budding musicians how long a career can last, for Aretha was indeed a true genius of American music." Xxx 7587795568 Img 9459 Jpg Usa Mi. Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
It's unclear why Bad Boy Records was reportedly excluded from Clive Davis' funeral, but the Diddy scandal may be part of why.

Clive Davis passed away at 94 last week, leading to tributes of all sorts from the music and business world. The Arista Records founder and renowned executive forged many careers during his time, including the rise of Diddy and his Bad Boy Records label. But according to a new report from RadarOnline, his funeral's organizers allegedly did not invite anyone from Bad Boy to the service.

The funeral took place at Manhattan's Central Synagogue today (Monday, June 29). The outlet claimed multiple sources confirmed the lack of Bad Boy invites, including one statement to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice. "You can't tell the story of Clive Davis without telling the story of Diddy. Bad Boy wasn't a side project. It was one of the defining chapters of Clive's career," an alleged source reportedly stated.

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Clive Davis & Diddy's Relationship
"Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Clive Davis and Sean Combs attend the "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" Premiere on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

"Diddy adored Clive," another alleged source reportedly expressed. "He saw him as a mentor, a father figure, and a friend. Their bond was real." Allegations around Diddy and Clive Davis' relationship have floated around for a long time, and they are resurfacing in the wake of Davis' passing.

Back in 2022, Clive Davis spoke glowingly of Diddy and how he changed his perspective on hip-hop. "Sensing the hip-hop revolution, both L.A. [Reid] and I agreed that we could use someone really attuned to the street," he said on the Rock & Roll High School With Pete Ganbarg podcast. "When I met with Puffy, he articulated that hip-hop should be part of the Top 40 mainstream, and that the business would change in the future. And I said, ‘What have you got to illustrate that point?,’ and he played me Craig Mack’s ‘Flava in Your Ear’ and he played me the then unknown artist that he felt and believed so strongly. He played me four or five cuts from The Notorious B.I.G."

While the RadarOnline report does not name a reason for Bad Boy's reported exclusion from the funeral, Diddy's misconduct scandal could be a possible explanation. But that's not confirmed. In any case, it's clear the legacy of Clive Davis will not exist without Bad Boy Records.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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