T.I.'s New Album "Kill The King" May Not Be His Last, Despite His Promises

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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TI New Album Kill The King May Not Be Last Despite Promises
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artist T.I. during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
There's a hint on "Kill The King" itself that suggest T.I. isn't done with dropping full-lengths yet, although this may be wishful thinking.

T.I. has been a self-proclaimed King of the South for decades. But his new and purportedly final album, Kill The King, is his swan song when it comes to full-lengths. Many fans are happy to see Tip ride off into the sunset, with many others hoping he still has more gas in the tank. According to the project's final track "CONTINENTAL," there may be another LP on the way.

That's because of the very last moments on the cut, in which a female voice says "To be continued" before an ominous piano chord strikes. While this is a small moment at face value, the conversation around T.I.'s Kill The King being his last album puts it in a very different and much more consequential context.

But this doesn't necessarily mean we will get another project. After all, this is only a vague tease and nothing explicit to go off of. Some folks believe the Atlanta artist will drop a deluxe version soon, whereas others hope he found new inspiration to continue his musical journey.

In any case, longtime fans and hardcore supporters seem very pleased with Kill The King. Even if we do or don't get another album, we're sure to get more from him as a hip-hop leader, entertainer, and businessman.

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T.I.'s "Kill The King"

What's more is that T.I.'s reflections about Kill The King continue to emerge, and these may hold more weight than any tracklist tease. He recently spoke to The Shade Room about this project at the 2026 BET Awards' media house, reflecting on this era.

"I'm honored," Tip expressed concerning the reception to the LP. "I feel blessed to be able to present this part of my life with the world. Every time you create a body of work, it's gon represent a different part of your life. This moment in my life, for it to be represented and for the world to receive it, it's an honor... It's important for us to do what we can for our children so they will have something to pick up where we leave off."

Elsewhere, T.I. clarified his controversial Verzuz comments and is looking forward to whatever's next. Whether it's another album or extracurricular endeavors might be more of a toss-up than fans initially thought.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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