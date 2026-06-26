Movie fans know Tom Hardy for disappearing into unforgettable roles, whether he's playing Bane in The Dark Knight Rises or Eddie Brock in the Venom franchise. Music, however, has remained a much quieter part of his career. Prior to announcing a collaborative album with CZARFACE, Hardy had been recording under the alias Frankie Pulitzer, occasionally surfacing on underground Hip Hop releases while keeping that creative outlet largely separate from his Hollywood success.
That chapter is about to become much bigger, according to Billboard. Hardy and the acclaimed Hip Hop trio CZARFACE, made up of 7L, Esoteric, and Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck, have officially announced Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, a collaborative album scheduled for release on Aug. 28. To accompany the announcement, the group also unveiled the project's lead single, "Brothers Grimm," featuring Hardy trading bars alongside Deck and Esoteric rather than treating the collaboration like a celebrity novelty.
Read More: Tom Hardy's "Venom" Voice Inspired By Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman & More
Hardy's Heavy-Hitting Hip Hop Features
The collaboration also brings together artists from different corners of Hip Hop. Along with Inspectah Deck and Esoteric, Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer will feature guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and El-P, adding even more lyrical firepower to the project.
While Hardy's film career has made him a household name, the album gives Frankie Pulitzer his most prominent platform yet, offering longtime listeners and curious newcomers a chance to hear a side of the actor that has largely existed outside the Hollywood spotlight.
Check out "Brother's Grimm" below.