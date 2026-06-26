Tom Hardy Plans Rap Album With CZARFACE, Features Busta Rhymes, Method Man

BY Erika Marie
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"Havoc" World Premiere - Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Tom Hardy attends the "Havoc" World Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Tom Hardy & Hip Hop trio CZARFACE, which includes Wu-Tang's Inspectah Deck, recently released their single, "Brother's Grimm."

Movie fans know Tom Hardy for disappearing into unforgettable roles, whether he's playing Bane in The Dark Knight Rises or Eddie Brock in the Venom franchise. Music, however, has remained a much quieter part of his career. Prior to announcing a collaborative album with CZARFACE, Hardy had been recording under the alias Frankie Pulitzer, occasionally surfacing on underground Hip Hop releases while keeping that creative outlet largely separate from his Hollywood success.

That chapter is about to become much bigger, according to Billboard. Hardy and the acclaimed Hip Hop trio CZARFACE, made up of 7L, Esoteric, and Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck, have officially announced Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, a collaborative album scheduled for release on Aug. 28. To accompany the announcement, the group also unveiled the project's lead single, "Brothers Grimm," featuring Hardy trading bars alongside Deck and Esoteric rather than treating the collaboration like a celebrity novelty.

Read More: Tom Hardy's "Venom" Voice Inspired By Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman & More

Hardy's Heavy-Hitting Hip Hop Features

The collaboration also brings together artists from different corners of Hip Hop. Along with Inspectah Deck and Esoteric, Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer will feature guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and El-P, adding even more lyrical firepower to the project.

While Hardy's film career has made him a household name, the album gives Frankie Pulitzer his most prominent platform yet, offering longtime listeners and curious newcomers a chance to hear a side of the actor that has largely existed outside the Hollywood spotlight.

Check out "Brother's Grimm" below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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