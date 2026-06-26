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Tom Hardy Plans Rap Album With CZARFACE, Features Busta Rhymes, Method Man
Tom Hardy & Hip Hop trio CZARFACE, which includes Wu-Tang's Inspectah Deck, recently released their single, "Brother's Grimm."
By
Erika Marie
June 26, 2026