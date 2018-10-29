tom hardy
- Pop CultureCharlize Theron & Tom Hardy's "Mad Max" Beef Detailed In New BookAccording to the cast and crew, one fight became so aggressive that Theron later had a producer assigned to her at all times because she believed she needed "protection."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hardy's "Venom" Voice Inspired By Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman & MoreWe're just as surprised to hear how Hardy came up with the Marvel antihero's menacing voice.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" Gets Pushed Up Two Weeks, Will Open Oct. 1The film's release date has been moved around several times. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" Has Been Delayed AgainTom Hardy's sequel gets another pushback. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" New Trailer ArrivesThe new trailer for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has arrived, providing a substantial look at Woody Harrelson's anticipated villain. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesTom Hardy Expected To Become Next James Bond: ReportRumors have been circulating as to who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.By Alexander Cole
- BeefCharlize Theron's Stunt Double Details Her "Intense" Beef With Tom HardyCharlize Theron’s stunt double details the beef behind the scenes of "Mad Max: Fury Road."By Cole Blake
- MoviesTom Hardy Stars As Al Capone In First Trailer For "Capone"Tom Hardy's transformation into Al Capone is in full effect in the first trailer for Josh Trank's gangster biopic, "Capone."By Lynn S.
- Movies"Venom 2" BTS Footage Shows Death-Defying StuntFan-captured "Venom 2" footage finds an unknown character taking a leap of faith, a refreshing dose of practical effects. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Mad Max 5" To Begin Production This FallGeorge Miller will be returning to direct the "Mad Max: Fury Road" follow-up. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesTom Holland Reportedly In Talks To Cameo In "Venom 2"Sony needs a piece of that radioactive spider-blood. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Venom 2" Will Introduce A Second Marvel Villain Who's Familiar With CarnageCarnage and Shriek go way back.By Chantilly Post
- MoviesCan "Spider-Man" Leaving The MCU Land "Venom 2" An R-Rating?The hype for "Venom 2" is beginning to intensify. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentTom Hardy Confirmed As "Venom" In Upcoming SequelTom Hardy is returning as "Venom."By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Venom" Officially Has A Sequel In The WorksLet's hope they do a better job with this one. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentShe-Venom Gets More Time To Shine In "Venom" Blu-Ray Release"She isn't willing to settle."By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Venom" Has Made $500 Million At Worldwide Box Office"Venom" continues to slay at the box office. By Brynjar Chapman