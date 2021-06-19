Zack Snyder has won over the hearts of DCEU fans following the releases of 2016's Batman V. Superman and this year's Justice League's Snyder Cut. However, the director is now turning his attention to other entries in the DC extended universe by coming to the defense of HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series -- a show that's been under fire this week for attempting to include an oral sex scene between Batman and Catwoman. After DC forced the series creators to remove the segment, Snyder tweeted out a pretty descriptive image in response to the backlash.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Snyder's caption of "Canon," attached to a tweet of Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman, hilariously clarifies the image of the two as part of DC's main storyline and lore. Though DC has yet to respond, fans have been going back in forth in the comments of Snyder's tweet with their own takes on the situation.

One fan wrote, "I get that this show might be for an older audience. But, kids will still watch it. Because it’s Batman. Kids will always watch something with Batman. There is enough sexualization in everything we see already. It doesn’t need to be in an animated Batman show. There is no need."

"We sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone," DC apparently told the staff of Harley Quinn as its reasoning for removing the scene. Though it makes sense that DC would want to maintain the family and consumer-friendly images of their characters, Harley Quinn is a remarkably mature series made specifically for adults.

Though there weren't any NSFW scenes in Snyder's Batman v. Superman or Justice League, Snyder seems to be siding with the writers of the show.

Do you think that the scene should have been cut? Let us now and check out the tweet below:

[via]