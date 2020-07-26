It's been years since fans first heard the rumors that a black-suited Superman would feature in Justice League. Marked as one of the most expensive films of all time, Justice League did not deliver at the box office. It was a mixture of bad reviews, bad press, and bad timing. Zack Snyder, the director of the film, was forced to leave after filming the majority of the film when he suffered a devastating loss in his family. Joss Whedon, famous for directing the first two Avengers films, came to finish up the movie but shot many reshoots. This left the final film feeling like a Frankenstein movie. Now, HBO Max has given Snyder the keys to the ride again. The Zack Snyder cut of the film is due out next year.

Fans finally got a glance at Superman's black suit from the Snyder Cut on Saturday. Snyder showed a clip from his cut during a panel at Justice Con, which is one of the many virtual offshoots replacing San Diego Comic-Con this year. In the footage, Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) meets the black suit Superman when he stops by looking for Bruce Wayne. Check out the footage below.