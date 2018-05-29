zack snyder
- Pop CultureZack Snyder Responds To Batman Sex Scandal With NSFW AnimationSnyder seemingly tweeted support for the sexual depictions of Batman and Catwoman after scenes were cut from an HBO Max series.By Joe Abrams
- MoviesZack Snyder Says He Wants To Remake "The Wrestler" & Cast Amy AdamsZack Snyder says he plans to remake "The Wrestler" and wants Amy Adams to star.By Cole Blake
- MoviesZack Snyder Reveals Who He Wanted To Play Green Lantern In "Justice League"Zack Snyder says he wanted to cast Wayne T. Carr to appear in "Justice League" as Green Lantern.By Cole Blake
- MoviesZack Snyder's Wild "Justice League" Trilogy Plans RevealedZack Snyder opens up about the many plotlines he had planned for his Justice League trilogy, including the identity of the next Batman. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Zack Snyder's Justice League" Has Arrived On HBO Max: Twitter ReactsThe long-awaited Snyder Cut of "Justice League" has finally arrived, and fans have a lot to say about it.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"Zack Snyder's Justice League" Leaked Early By HBO Max"Zack Snyder's Justice League" was accidentally released ten days early on HBO Max.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesZack Synder's "Army Of The Dead" Trailer Depicts A Zombie-Infested Las VegasThe trailer for Netflix's upcoming zombie flick "Army of the Dead" has arrived, and clips from the Zack Snyder-directed film show Las Vegas overrun with the walking dead.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares First Look At "Justice League" JokerJared Leto's Joker lives on in new promotional picture from Zack Snyder's upcoming four-hour "Justice League" film.By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureThe "Justice League" Snyder Cut Finally Has A Release DateThe film is going to be released in March following immeasurable hype.By hnhh
- TV"Justice League" Confirmed As 4-Hour Movie, Not Mini-SeriesWhile it was never confirmed, fans expected "Justice League" to come out as a mini-series. By hnhh
- MoviesBen Affleck Says "Suffering" Through "Justice League" Was Worth It For His KidsBen Affleck says "every moment of suffering on Justice League" was worth it for his kids.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJared Leto Is Returning As The JokerJared Leto will reportedly be reprising his controversial role as The Joker in Zack Snyder's upcoming "Justice League" cut. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesWarner Bros. Denies Ray Fisher's "Justice League" Abuse AccusationsWarner says Ray refuses to cooperate with investigations. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares New Steppenwolf Design From His "Justice League" CutThe Snyder Cut is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares "Justice League" Clip With Black Suit SupermanIn the flesh. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder's Justice League Will Not Reshoot With Main CastMore details regarding the Snyder cut of "Justice League" have been revealed.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Justice League" Snyder Cut Is Finally ComingAt long last, the anticipated "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" is set to be released in 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesJason Momoa Teases More Glimpses Of The "Justice League" Snyder CutRelease the Snyder Cut!By Karlton Jahmal
- WrestlingDave Bautista Joins Cast Of Zack Snyder's "Army Of The Dead" Zombie FlickDave Bautista's acting career is Metro Boomin'.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentZack Snyder Suggests That He Planned To Kill Off Ben Affleck's BatmanWill we ever see Snyder's vision for DC?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Justice League" Deleted STAR Labs Fight Scene Photo Hits The InternetMore unreleased "Justice League" content hits the web. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Justice League" Director Zack Snyder Set To Adapt Ayn Rand's "The Fountainhead"The director is tackling a beloved novel. By David Saric