The scandal surrounding Batman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn (and somehow, DJ Khaled) continues to make headlines. Now, it's former Batman actor Val Kilmer weighing in on the trending topic.

The whole thing started from comments made by Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern. During an interview with Variety, Halpern talked with the entertainment publication about a particular scene that DC asked the producers of the show to remove. The scene from Harley Quinn in question depicted Batman and Catwoman engaging in oral sex -- specifically, the act of Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman. This scene was ultimately left out of the show after DC Comics hit Halpern with a swift and decisive "NO."

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Since Halpern's Variety interview, pop culture fans have taken to social media to voice their reactions. This jogged the memories of Twitter users as they drew comparisons between Batman and super-producer DJ Khaled. During a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee, Khaled said "Nah, never. Nah, I can't do that. Hell nah... I can't do that. I don't do that," in response to whether he performs oral sex on his wife.

The conversation surrounding these DC characters and DJ Khaled has since evolved into a trending topic of whether or not the Dark Knight chooses to go down on his sexual partners. On Wednesday, June 16th, former Batman actor Val Kilmer, who starred in the 1995 film Batman Forever, joined the Twitter conversation. Alongside a screenshot from own Batman days, he stirred further debate with an open-ended "Does he or doesn't he...?"

The tweet has gained more than 4K retweets and more than 21.5K likes.