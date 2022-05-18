The Yung Miami, Gina Huynh, and Diddy love triangle continues to take shape. Gina has been making moves to go public with Diddy for a few days now. At the BBMAs on Sunday, the model posted a video of herself with the caption, "Baby daddy is hosting Billboards." The host of the ceremony was none other than Diddy, whom the internet roasted the entire night. Following her big reveal, Gina then posted a romantic picture of Diddy kissing her.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami is having none of it. After twerking in front of Diddy at a BBMA afterparty, the rapper took to Twitter to call out Gina, claiming that she was just looking for attention.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Now it looks like Yung Miami isn't done. She returned to Twitter on Tuesday, writing, "Ian arguing with no b***h that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house f**king on a billionaire! You freaky ass b***h!"

She continued in another tweet: "That's why I f**k with yo n***a & ain't coming off him idc how many pics you post!"

Gina, for her part, has not rolled over and taken Miami's attacks. She responded in an Instagram story, writing over black, "Why you so press mama? I thought you was a city girl." To turn the knife, she included a winking kiss emoji.

Diddy shouted out Yung Miami in a recent Coachella appearance. The two were also seen leaving a pre-Grammys party together.

Check out Yung Miami's tweets and Gina's response below.

Screenshot via @ginavhuynh IG