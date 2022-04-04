Despite their constant denying of relationship rumours, Yung Miami and Diddy continue to spend their free time together. Ahead of this past weekend's Grammy Awards, the duo attended a party hosted by producers Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker, where cameras caught them vibing to music together amongst the crowd.

As per Daily Mail, the 52-year-old kept it cool in an all-black outfit, pairing a long-sleeved sweater with leather pants and a matching bucket hat. He kept sunglasses over his eyes and wore several chains around his neck.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

For her part, the Miami-born starlet opted to stand out in a bright pink bodysuit that hugged her curves, adding a pair of matching pink heels and a small handbag to complete the look. The top half of her long black hair was tied back into a ponytail, keeping it out of her glammed-up face.

Earlier this year, we saw the "Twerkulator" recording artist ring in the New Year alongside the Bad Boys Records founder days after confirming that they aren't an item and have never dated during an interview.





"Stay out my business," she wrote on social media after being pressed about her love life by the host, telling us all that we need to know – she'll talk about things with the world when she's ready.

In other Yung Miami news, the 28-year-old and her gal pal JT recently linked up with Fivio Foreign to collaborate on "Top Notch," which was featured on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update – check that out here, and let us know if you think Diddy and his rumoured girl will ever publicly admit to being together below.

[Via]