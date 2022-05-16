Diddy was getting torn apart throughout the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday by fans on social media who weren't happy with him being chosen to host the event. In particular, many were upset with him self-promoting his new music as well as Cîroc vodka, letting his son perform, and more.

"P Diddy is the worst host I’ve ever seen on tv he just couldn’t shut up and he won’t funny like just read the damn prompt and get off he was so cringe everytime," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: "Diddy is drunk and tweaking. Hurry up and end this show, please!"



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Others were upset at Diddy for inviting Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen to the show.

"Diddy gives an award for activism against racism while simultaneously giving platform to Morgan Wallen," one user wrote.

Wallen had come under fire in 2021 after a video surfaced of him saying the N-word, while Scott put on the Astroworld festival, where 10 fans were killed during a crowd rush.

“I am uncancelling the cancelled,” Diddy said on social media ahead of the event. “There will be no cancelling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

Check out more responses to Diddy's work as host of the Billboard Music Awards below.

[Via]