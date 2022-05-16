Summer is right around the corner, and it looks like Yung Miami is already on her Hot Girl Shit. Over the weekend, the 28-year-old headed over to Las Vegas, where her rumoured boo Diddy was put in charge of not only executive producing, but also hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

While the mother of two walked the carpet with her partner in rhyme JT, that doesn't mean that she and Sean Combs didn't cross paths all night. In a video uploaded to the rap star's Instagram Story we see her getting her twerk on while Puff casually watches from behind.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"One thing about me? Ima get out there," Miami wrote on top of the clip, seemingly hinting at her habit of tearing up the dance floor, no matter where she is.

As the "Ex For A Reason" collaborator clapped her cheeks, her friends hyped her up, even moving her shiny inches out of the way so we could have a better view of her booty.





Just last month, Yung Miami and Diddy got the rumour mill turning once again after the latter shared videos of the former's rap group performing at Coachella, showing them plenty of love from the audience as he cheered at the top of his lungs.





In other news, while the City Girls were on stage at the BBMAs, viewers couldn't help but notice an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the bottom of JT's dress – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.