Yung Miami is reminding us who's the baddest. Over the weekend, the City Girl and her mom, Keenya Young, dropped off some bikini thirst traps on their Instagram feeds, setting the tone for the summer season that's quickly approaching.

For her part, Mama Miami wore a white bikini with a plunging neckline paired with a Cuban link chain. The "Twerkulator" rapper bared a bit more skin, pulling a strappy gold bikini over her curves. "The baddest bi**hes on y'all news feed!" Keenya wrote in the caption.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Although Yung Miami didn't include her mom in her own boat party photo dump, it was just a few days ago that she dropped off snapshots of the duo sitting courtside in all-white at a Miami Heat game. "At that Heat game on wood," she wrote at the time.

Of course, fans couldn't help but comment on how similar the mother-daughter duo looks, with some even saying that they could pass for sisters and pointing out that the 28-year-old obviously secured her very valid face card from Young.





On her own series of thirst traps, the "Ex For A Reason" singer wrote, "The difference is........" in the caption, sharing everything from mirror selfies that tease her behind to subtle flexes while relaxing on a boat.





In other news, after Yung Miami wraps up her Hot Girl Summer, she and JT will be headed out on Jack Harlow's Come Home The Kids Miss You North American tour from September to October – check out the full list of dates here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.