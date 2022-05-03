Yung Miami took to her Instagram showing off her front-row seats to Monday night's Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat playoffs. She captioned her photo, "At that heat game on wood [heart]," showing off photos of her and her mom looking their absolute best on the courtside.

Yung Miami was rocking white and red in support of her favorite team, with a Prada top with matching heels underneath her white corset-style 'fit. She paired this look with a bright bedazzled lip-shaped clutch and white sunglasses.

In her Instagram carousel, she made sure to include a photo of her and DJ Khaled enjoying the event. Yung Miami, her mother, and DJ Khaled were some of the few celebrities that attended last night's basketball game, while others attended the Met Gala event in New York City.

Fans and celebrities took to the comment section complimenting the City Girls rapper and her mother. Trina commented, "she get it from her momma," while others noticed that the rapper's name was misspelled on the jumbotron, "Tell 'em it's 'yung' not 'young' tf."

The rapper's mother, Keenya Young, also took to her Instagram page showing off her ''fit. She captioned the post, "at the [fire emoji] game on wood," stunting in a figure-hugging white t-shirt dress with her matching Chanel accessories. She tied the look together with a slick-back ponytail.

Check out their Instagram posts below.







