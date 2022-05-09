Now that Jack Harlow has delivered on his sophomore album, the 24-year-old gets to spend the next few months gearing up to perform songs from the record (along with other popular hits) on his upcoming Come Home The Kids Miss You North American tour.

The "WHAT'S POPPIN" rapper shared the big news on Monday, May 9th, announcing that he'll be kicking things off in Nashville, Tennessee on September 6th and closing out on October 16th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

For his special guest, Harlow has tapped the City Girls to hit the road alongside him; patrons will find JT and Yung Miami at every show except for the Boston, MA concert on October 9th.

Other dates will take the Kentucky native to Dallas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, and Tampa, just to name a few.

Pre-sale will begin this Wednesday, May 11th at 10 AM local time, and general on-sale is set to begin on Friday, May 13th at 10 AM local time.

Check out the full list of stops on Jack Harlow's forthcoming Come Home The Kids Miss You tour below, and get your tickets and any additional information you may need here.

Tour Dates:

9/6 - Nashville, TN

9/8 - Dallas, TX

9/10 - Houston, TX

9/11 - Austin, TX

9/13 - Phoenix, AZ

9/17 - San Diego, CA

9/20 - Los Angeles, CA

9/23 - Seattle, WA

9/24 - Vancouver, BC

9/25 - Portland, OR

9/27 - Salt Lake City, UT

9/28 - Denver, CO

9/30 - Minneapolis, MN

10/1 - Chicago, IL

10/2 - Detroit, MI

10/5 - Toronto, ON

10/8 - Philadelphia, PA

10/9 - Boston, MA (without City Girls)

10/11 - Washington, D.C.

10/14 - Miami, FL

10/15 - Tampa, FL

10/16 - Atlanta, GA